The United States and China must pressure Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, rather than appease him. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made the appeal ahead of the expected trilateral meeting between the presidents of the United States, China and Russia.

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are expected to hold talks on November 19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Ukraine is not listed among the participants in the format.

“You know, it is very important that through this meeting the two leaders do not give Putin the mistaken impression that we are returning to a period of divided spheres of influence. The tone must be different – pressure,” Sybiha told reporters.

The Ukrainian foreign minister called on Washington and Beijing to use their influence over Moscow to bring the war to an end. He warned that any message that could be interpreted as a retreat or appeasement of the Russian president would send the wrong signal.

“There must be pressure on Putin, rather than an attempt to appease him,” was the position presented by Sybiha. The Ukrainian government expects the talks to focus on ending Russian aggression, rather than negotiating Ukraine’s future without its participation.

Kyiv insists on taking part in every decision

Sybiha said that no decisions concerning Ukraine’s fate should be made without the participation of the Ukrainian side. This applies both to any potential agreements to end the hostilities and to subsequent decisions on security and the future order in the region.

The upcoming meeting in Shenzhen is expected to bring together the leaders of the United States, China and Russia at a time when the war in Ukraine remains one of the main international issues. Kyiv, however, insists that talks between third countries cannot replace Ukraine’s direct participation in all negotiations affecting its territory and security.

Another key issue for Kyiv is the message Trump and Xi will send to Putin. According to Sybiha, it must clearly show that international pressure is aimed at ending the war, rather than recognizing a new distribution of influence among the major powers.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net