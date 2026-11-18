Russia imported a record 390,000 tonnes of gasoline by sea in October, transforming itself from a traditional fuel exporter into an increasingly significant import market. The data was cited by Financial Times, and the change is linked to disruptions at Russian oil refineries following Ukrainian strikes.

Russia began importing gasoline by sea in July. The cargoes were sent to northern ports on the Baltic Sea near St Petersburg and to the shores of the White Sea in order to avoid the risks along Black Sea routes. At the same time, Moscow increased supplies from Morocco, Turkey, India and Egypt.

“Russia is gradually changing its position in the global oil products market, transforming itself from a major fuel export hub into an increasingly important import market. This is a remarkable turnaround,” said Kpler’s lead analyst for refining and modelling, Sumit Ritolia.

Belarus covers part of the shortfall

According to estimates by the Belarusian analytical centre Beroc, Russia imported record quantities of gasoline from Belarus in July. Since then, deliveries have exceeded 600,000 tonnes. To provide them, Minsk redirected volumes from other export markets and operated its own refineries at almost full capacity.

Belarusian refineries, as well as India’s Vadinar refinery, which supplies the entire volume of gasoline from India to Russia, mainly process Russian crude oil. Another 8,000 tonnes of gasoline have arrived from Kazakhstan since the beginning of summer. The broad geography of supplies shows Moscow’s attempt to compensate for the shortfall through every available channel.

According to Ritolia, imports are no longer merely a short-term response to regional shortages. “Imports are becoming an increasingly important part of efforts to balance domestic gasoline supplies amid continued disruptions to refinery operations,” he said.

Production is up to 18% lower

Sergei Kaufman, an analyst at the Moscow brokerage Finam, estimates Russian gasoline production at 13–18% below the level at the beginning of 2026. Pressure on the market is also increasing because the strikes are targeting some of the largest and most complex refineries, which normally produce higher gasoline yields.

According to Ritolia, the loss of processing capacity for 1 million barrels of oil per day at such facilities could have a stronger impact on gasoline availability than an equivalent cut at simpler plants.

Sergei Vakulenko, a senior research fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, describes the consequences as “serious problems,” rather than ordinary inconveniences. “If Ukraine manages to carry out strikes on the same scale and with the same intensity every two or three weeks for several months, this will fundamentally change the way the Russian economy operates,” he warned.

On November 17, Ukraine’s Defence Forces reported a strike on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in Bashkortostan, approximately 1,500 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. On November 9, Rosneft imposed restrictions on gasoline sales at its filling stations in all Russian regions.

According to the published estimates, the reserves accumulated during the pause in strikes will likely be sufficient for about one week of nationwide consumption. In the event of further disruptions, Russia will have to rely on additional imports, the redirection of domestic supplies and restrictions on exports.

Sources: unian.net