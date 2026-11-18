The meeting scheduled for November 19 in Shenzhen between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping already appears to be a diplomatic success for the Kremlin, writes BBC Russia editor Steve Rosenberg. For the first time, the leaders of Russia, the United States and China will hold talks in a format involving only the three of them.

The talks will take place within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. According to Rosenberg, the meeting puts Putin back at the center of world politics — at the same table as the leaders of the two countries that shape a large part of the international agenda.

Putin Gets the Stage He Is Seeking

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Western countries took steps to politically and economically isolate Moscow. Now the Russian president can present the trilateral talks as proof that the pressure has failed to achieve its goal.

“We are seeing such examples in the unsuccessful attempts to isolate our country. Russia has been subjected to unprecedented sanctions pressure,” Putin said at an APEC business forum.

However, the meeting primarily has a strong symbolic effect. Putin’s diplomatic return to the international stage does not mean that Russia is closer to winning the war. The country has suffered heavy losses in a conflict that has been going on for almost five years.

Ukraine Remains Outside the Format

Donald Trump said he wants to discuss the war in Ukraine, which he described as his “favorite topic.” Chinese official statements are more general, referring to “preserving world peace” and “promoting strategic stability” among the major powers. It is not clear from Beijing whether the war will be a specific part of the agenda.

Ukraine and the European countries will not have representatives at the meeting. This is deepening concerns in Kyiv that decisions about the country’s future could be discussed without its participation.

“We really do not want this to turn into “Yalta 2, 3, 4” with a redistribution of influence,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned.

The reference is to the 1945 Yalta Conference, at which the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom and the Soviet Union discussed the postwar order in Europe.

The War Continues Beyond the Diplomatic Stage

Against the backdrop of preparations for the meeting, a Ukrainian strike seriously damaged part of the bridge across the Kerch Strait, linking Russia with illegally annexed Crimea. The attack highlights the difference between the diplomatic picture and the situation on the battlefield.

For the Kremlin, the meeting in Shenzhen is an opportunity to show that Putin is not isolated. For Kyiv and the European countries, the key question remains whether talks among the three major powers could lead to decisions about Ukraine without the participation of the Ukrainian government.

Sources: bbc.com