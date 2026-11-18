Full-scale talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have not been scheduled, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. The two leaders are in Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

“No full-scale talks between the presidents are scheduled for tomorrow,” Peskov said, commenting on reports that Putin and Trump would hold a private meeting. According to him, one hour has been set aside for a trilateral conversation between the leaders of Russia, the United States and China – Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The information from the Kremlin contradicts the details reported by dpa. The agency cited a US government official as saying that Trump would hold a separate meeting with Putin in China, in addition to the already scheduled trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping.

Conflicting Information About the Bilateral Meeting

The US side did not specify whether the separate conversation would be full-scale, how long it would last or what delegations would take part. Earlier, the Kremlin said that the two presidents would definitely meet, but that the format and location of the contact were still being coordinated.

According to information reported by Reuters, Peskov said there might not be enough time for full-fledged bilateral talks, but Putin and Trump could speak on the sidelines of the forum.

Trilateral Conversation Scheduled for November 19

The main meeting on the agenda is the conversation between Putin, Trump and Xi Jinping, scheduled for November 19 as part of the APEC forum. It will be the first meeting in this format between the leaders of Russia, the United States and China.

Trump said he intended to discuss nuclear arms control, the war in Ukraine and other international issues with Putin and Xi Jinping. The US president arrived in Shenzhen after a visit to the Philippines, while Putin and Xi Jinping had already held bilateral talks before meeting with the American leader.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com