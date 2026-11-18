The upcoming meeting of the presidents of the United States, China and Russia—Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin—will weaken Washington, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said. According to her, the talks will give Moscow and Beijing more influence over the American president.

“This will weaken us. Putin and Xi will gain more control over him,” Clinton said in an interview, an excerpt of which was released on Wednesday.

Clinton: The meeting will not help Ukraine

Clinton said the talks would not help resolve the dispute surrounding the US company Nvidia and China’s access to advanced chips. She added that the meeting would not have a positive effect on Ukraine either.

According to the former secretary of state, China is effectively a manufacturing base for Russia and provides Moscow with a significant share of its high-tech products. Clinton did not present a specific proposal that could enable the talks in Shenzhen to change this situation.

She criticized Trump, saying that he appeared highly interested in presenting himself as part of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin’s group. In her sharpest assessment, Clinton said that the two leaders were “playing” the American president.

Talks scheduled for November 19

Trump, Xi Jinping and Putin met at the welcoming ceremony for the leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 18. They exchanged handshakes and posed for a group photo before the planned talks.

The trilateral meeting is scheduled for November 19 as part of the forum. The White House, the Kremlin and China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that it would take place. This will be the first official meeting between the leaders of the United States, China and Russia in this format.

Topics are expected to include nuclear weapons control, the war in Ukraine and economic relations between the three countries. US officials said that no specific agreements are expected to be signed.

Vladimir Putin said he was looking forward to the meeting and was ready to discuss differences in politics, economics and security through compromises and a balance of interests. Clinton’s assessment shows that there is already a sharp debate in the United States over whether the talks will strengthen the American position or give Moscow and Beijing additional diplomatic advantages.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, apnews.com, podcasts.whipscribe.com