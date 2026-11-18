Ukraine used a network of drones equipped with communication stations during the attack that led to the destruction of part of the Crimean Bridge, the Financial Times reports. The technology, known as “flying modems,” provided a connection between operators and strike drones or missiles without relying on the Starlink satellite network.

According to the report, Ukrainian units deliberately avoided Starlink’s military version, Starshield. A member of a Ukrainian unit said that the connection speed had been limited to 161 km/h for more than a week, while the operation required a significantly higher speed.

Drone relays maintain the connection

Flying modems are a network of drones that act as airborne relays. They transmit signals between operators and aircraft located deep inside enemy territory. This allows pilots to receive a video signal over hundreds of kilometers and control the flight almost until the final seconds.

“Flying modems transmit signals between operators and drones or missiles deep inside enemy territory,” a Ukrainian serviceman told the Financial Times.

According to the publication, the system enables drones and missiles to fly farther while maintaining their connection with operators. This makes it easier to evade air defenses and jamming attempts, while also allowing more precise targeting of vulnerable parts of the target.

The Flamingo missile and the attack on the bridge

Before the use of such a communication system, Ukrainian drones were often programmed with predetermined coordinates and flew autonomously. According to the Financial Times, this limited their ability to respond to the actions of Russian air defenses.

As an example of the quality of the new connection, the publication points to a short video by the company Fire Point. It shows a Flamingo missile approaching the bridge, with the supporting arch clearly visible in the frame. The missile is said to be capable of carrying a warhead weighing up to 1,200 kilograms.

The Ukrainian attack took place in several stages. According to aviation expert Bohdan Dolintse, strike drones initially damaged critical elements of the structure, after which a heavy missile was used. Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara said that reconnaissance and operations against Russian electronic warfare and air defense systems had been carried out before the operation.

Russia is also developing a similar system

The Financial Times reports that Russia is developing its own network of flying modems connected to ground-based relays in Russia and Belarus. According to the publication, Moscow has been using the system for around two years, while during the summer Ukrainian forces found ways to suppress it.

The Center for Defense Reforms estimates that Russian drones are increasingly being controlled via cellular modems, with a large share of the equipment supplied by Chinese companies. Ukrainian military blogger Bohdan Miroshnikov predicts that the experience from the operation against the Crimean Bridge could lead to more widespread use of the technology in Ukrainian medium-range drones.

Sources: unian.net, ft.com