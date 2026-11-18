Following the annexation of Crimea in 2014, both Deutsche Bank’s internal experts and external auditors warned Germany’s largest bank of the serious risks it faced if it continued doing business in Russia. Nevertheless, it continued to serve wealthy clients from the Russian Federation and conduct transactions with companies linked to Russian oligarchs. This is revealed by the journalistic investigation “Inside Deutsche Bank”, carried out by more than 200 journalists from around the world.

How it all began

In 2025, two whistleblowers provided confidential data to Indian journalist Josy Joseph and South African journalist Khadija Sharife, who then shared it with more than 50 media outlets worldwide. The international investigation was coordinated by the South African non-profit organization Barracuda Media, with technical support from the Berlin-based Data and Research Center DARC.

The journalists analyzed around 15 million confidential documents from the bank in Frankfurt, relating to its activities since the beginning of the 2010s—making it the largest leak of banking information to date. The material includes more than nine million emails, as well as reports, presentations, client lists and more.

Germany’s public broadcaster ZDF, which also took part in the investigation, notes that it showed how internal warnings at Germany’s largest bank were repeatedly ignored—“because of the continuation of questionable transactions or the acquisition of new clients”. Der Spiegel magazine writes that, in the pursuit of profit from dealings with influential and wealthy clients, legal requirements for checking those clients were not sufficiently observed, while internal controls were neglected.

Business in Russia despite the warnings

According to data obtained by Der Spiegel, the bank was planning to expand its business in Russia until the very beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

As early as December 2020, shortly after the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the bank’s experts responsible for Russia presented an overview listing the vast opportunities offered by Moscow. The list included the 200 wealthiest Russians, viewed as potential clients. Many of these names also appeared in a 2018 report by the US Treasury Department, known as the “Putin List”—leading Russian officials and major businessmen whom Western banks were advised to keep at a distance.

“Inside Deutsche Bank” reveals the German bank’s ties to the Russian petrochemical company Sibur, whose shareholders include sanctioned Putin ally Gennady Timchenko and Kirill Shamalov, whom the media call “Putin’s former son-in-law”. Austria’s Der Standard writes regarding the relationship with Sibur that, according to confidential documents, it generated around 15 million euros in income for Deutsche Bank between 2016 and 2021.

Reputational risks

After the war against Ukraine began, US authorities sought information from the German bank about its ties to Russian clients subject to sanctions. But according to the investigators, the bank concealed some of this information, citing, among other things, banking secrecy laws in force in Switzerland and Luxembourg—journalists claim that Deutsche Bank began transferring major clients linked to Russia to its branches there as early as 2018. According to them, information about some of Oleg Deripaska’s assets also appears to have been concealed. As the leaked data show, he topped a list of clients considered dangerous to Deutsche Bank’s image, compiled back in 2014 by an internal bank committee responsible for managing reputational risks.

The bank’s operations in Colombia are cited as another example of questionable business. In 2019, already knowing that the country produced around 70 percent of all the cocaine consumed worldwide, Deutsche Bank processed transactions worth more than 20 billion euros without first submitting the relevant anti-money-laundering reports in Germany.

Suspicious transactions involving a Trump company

Confidential Deutsche Bank documents examined by participants in the “Inside Deutsche Bank” project attest that the bank carried out suspicious transactions linked to DT Marks Baku LLC, a company used for US President Donald Trump’s project in the Azerbaijani capital. The investigation materials show that the total volume of the suspicious transactions exceeded three million dollars. Deutsche Bank reported them to US authorities as early as 2014, but was unable to establish either why the money had been transferred or what connected the sender and the recipient.

The documents also cast doubt on previous statements by the bank—for example, its claim that in 2018, as part of an internal review, Deutsche Bank concluded that it was unaware of any banking ties between Trump and Russia. However, the published materials show that the financial institution had information about suspicious payments to the Trump-linked company, whose origins were connected to entities from Russia and other former Soviet countries.

The bank’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein