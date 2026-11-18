Washington is tightening the blockade against Iran by extending the restrictions to ships that receive cargo from vessels loaded at Iranian ports. According to an updated warning from the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), such operations on the high seas may be deemed an attempt to circumvent the blockade.

The measure will apply even when the receiving vessel has not entered an Iranian port or approached the Iranian coast. This means that vessels receiving oil or other cargo through ship-to-ship transfers could also be targeted.

Stopping and inspections are envisaged

“Any vessel that receives cargo through a transfer from one vessel to another, when the former is subject to the blockade and is carrying cargo loaded at an Iranian port or off the Iranian coast, may be considered to be circumventing the blockade,” CENTCOM said in its statement.

US forces warn that such ships may be stopped, boarded by an inspection team, diverted or detained. The vessels may also be directed to the Iranian port from which the cargo originated.

The statement also says that if lawful orders issued by forces enforcing the blockade or conducting inspections are not obeyed, coercive measures may be taken, “including the use of force in accordance with applicable law”.

The blockade was reinstated in July

The US naval blockade of Iranian ports was first imposed on April 13. In June, Washington lifted it following a preliminary agreement with Tehran. The measure was reinstated on July 14 after the agreement fell through.

According to shipping and security sources who spoke to Reuters in October, since July Iran has managed to export some liquefied natural gas and aviation fuel despite the blockade.

Crude oil exports, however, have remained virtually halted for months, shipping industry sources say. CENTCOM’s new warning is aimed at curbing schemes in which cargo is transferred on the high seas to prevent the direct link to Iranian ports from being traced.

Sources: bta.bg