The Finnish Immigration Service has resumed processing asylum applications submitted by Ukrainian citizens in the spring of 2022. These are applications that were left pending after the applicants received residence permits under the temporary protection scheme.

The change is linked to a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union dated 1 October 2026. In Case C-249/25, the court ruled that member states may not automatically suspend the processing of applications for international protection solely because the applicant is already benefiting from temporary protection. According to the court, the two procedures can proceed simultaneously and independently, and rejecting an asylum application does not in itself result in the loss of temporary protection.

Most Ukrainians Will Not Be Affected

„Temporary protection is the main form of protection for people who have fled the war in Ukraine,“ the Finnish Immigration Service says. It clarifies that Ukrainian citizens are granted asylum or subsidiary protection only in rare cases.

Temporary protection is provided as a general mechanism for people fleeing the war, whereas an asylum application involves an assessment of each applicant’s individual circumstances. Specific grounds for persecution, including for political or religious reasons, must be demonstrated.

Therefore, the resumption of processing will mainly affect Ukrainians who applied for asylum in the first months after the start of the full-scale war. Most of the other Ukrainians in Finland applied only for temporary protection.

Migri Will Contact the Applicants

The Finnish Immigration Service will contact every person whose asylum application is still pending and will send instructions on the next steps. Some applicants may be offered the option of withdrawing their old application if it no longer reflects their current circumstances.

Ukrainians should check whether their address and contact details are up to date in the Finnish Population Information System. If the information has changed, it must be updated and also reported to Migri so that the official notification is not missed.

The resumption of the procedures itself does not mean that temporary protection will be terminated. Finland has extended the scheme until 4 March 2028, with certain exceptions, and permits issued before 5 August 2026 will not lose their validity because of the new rules.

Reception Centres Are Being Reduced

The change comes amid a planned reduction in the network of reception centres for Ukrainian refugees in Finland. By the beginning of 2027, their number is expected to be cut approximately in half. Of the 45 centres operating at the beginning of the year, nine have already ceased operations, while another seven are expected to close.

Sources: obozrevatel.com