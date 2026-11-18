Russian strikes on bridges in Kyiv on November 17 led to serious restrictions on traffic between the two banks of the Dnipro and placed additional strain on the remaining transport links. The Northern and Southern bridges were affected, while the subsequent changes caused traffic jams on key boulevards and approaches to the crossings.

As of November 18, public and special-purpose transport was allowed to use the Northern Bridge, but passenger cars were not. On the Southern Bridge, traffic was permitted only from the left bank to the right bank at regulated intervals, with restrictions on vehicle weight. The Darnytskyi Bridge and the Metro Bridge were operating without restrictions, while reversible traffic was introduced on the Paton Bridge depending on the time of day.

Against this backdrop, the authorities are discussing temporary crossings and a tunnel under the Dnipro. In an interview with “Fokus”, Viktor Hleba, a member of the Ukrainian Academy of Architecture, said that the problem lies not only in the damage caused by the attacks, but also in the lack of a ready action plan in the event of an interruption to the main bridge connections.

The proposal is to reroute transport via the Darnytskyi Bridge

According to Hleba, the quickest measure would be a temporary restructuring of surface transport. He proposes that route buses travel in groups of two or three vehicles across the Darnytskyi Bridge, with the direction adjusted according to the main passenger flow in the morning and evening.

“Establish alternative routes and plan for an additional two to three hours of travel,” Viktor Hleba said.

The architect also proposes free transport between the two banks in order to reduce the number of private cars. In his words, the transit of special equipment should be taken outside the city bridges, which should be reserved as a priority for civilian travel.

Hleba claims that around 200 watercraft that are currently not in operation could be used for emergency transport. He did not publicly specify a concrete plan for incorporating them into the transport network.

Why pontoons are not a quick solution

According to the expert, pontoon and modular bridges will not automatically provide a functioning connection between the two banks. Prepared approaches, engineering structures, roads leading to the bank, and a clear safety and commissioning procedure are required.

Hleba said that UAH 10 billion had been allocated for temporary crossings through a non-public decision of the Cabinet of Ministers. According to him, between eight and 12 structures are being discussed, but the projects and cost estimates are still not ready. The claim regarding the funding was made by the architect and has not been confirmed by an independent public document in the material provided.

The tunnel under the Dnipro remains a distant project

Hleba links the future tunnel under the Dnipro not so much to a lack of equipment as to the preparation of the project itself. He claims that the American company The Robbins Company has offered a tunnel-boring machine with a diameter of 13.7 metres and is ready to take part in large-scale construction.

However, this does not mean that construction can begin immediately. Geological surveys, a feasibility study, design documentation, two transport connections, and prepared construction sites are required. According to Hleba, it is administrative coordination and management decisions that could delay the project more than the excavation itself.

The architect insists that a programme to reinforce the existing bridges should begin in parallel, including their supports and load-bearing structures. In his words, repairs following individual attacks are not enough if Kyiv does not establish a permanent system of alternative routes and protection for key crossings.

Sources: focus.ua, rbc.ua, news.telegraf.com.ua