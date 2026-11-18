Serbia’s new parliament failed to elect a speaker following lengthy and heated debates. The session of the 15th convocation of the National Assembly will continue on November 19 at 10:00 local time, or 11:00 Bulgarian time.

Two candidacies have been put forward. The “Student List” nominated Aleksandar Čupić, an associate professor at the Faculty of Transport and Communications in Belgrade, while the “Serbia Is Winning” parliamentary group proposed mathematician and university professor Stojan Radenović.

Radenović, who is the oldest member of parliament, is chairing the session until a permanent speaker is elected. At the end of the debates, he announced: “The session will continue tomorrow at 10:00.” A total of 126 votes in favor are required to elect the speaker.

Debates continue with Vučić’s speech

During the session, the “Student List” decided not to make any further statements, arguing that this would contribute to more productive parliamentary work. Despite this, Aleksandar Vučić, who for the first time in 20 years is a member of parliament after serving two presidential terms and spending an extended period in the executive branch, delivered a lengthy speech.

Vučić heads the “Serbia Is Winning” group, formed around the list associated with the Serbian Progressive Party. It suffered defeat in the elections and moved into opposition.

New majority has 140 lawmakers

The new parliament was constituted on November 17. The “Student List” holds 140 seats, while the “Serbia Is Winning” list has 103 lawmakers. Five lists representing national minorities are also represented.

This is the first Serbian parliament in 14 years to have a new majority. The “Student List” took part in parliamentary elections for the first time and won an absolute majority, but the election of a speaker requires a separate vote and the support of at least 126 lawmakers.

The snap election followed mass anti-government protests led by students. They began after the concrete canopy at the railway station in Novi Sad collapsed on November 1, 2024, killing 16 people and seriously injuring one person.

Sources: bta.bg, tanjug.rs, rts.rs