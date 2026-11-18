Chocolate could become more expensive next year due to problems with Ecuador’s cocoa harvest. Production in the world’s third-largest producer of the raw material could fall to 580,000 tonnes in the current season – around 7% below previous estimates, Bloomberg reports.

The reason is torrential rain linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon. In October, rainfall along the country’s coast, where much of the cocoa is grown, was more than 10,000% above the historical average. Farmland has been flooded, rural roads damaged, and access to plantations and the transportation of produce have been hindered.

Excess moisture is worsening the quality of cocoa beans and creating conditions for the spread of tree diseases. As a result, Ecuador, which in recent years has been an important „buffer“ for global supplies, may be unable to compensate for the poor harvest in West Africa.

Pressure on the Global Market

The situation is further complicated by problems among the major producers in West Africa. A large share of the world’s chocolate manufacturers rely on supplies from this region. An additional factor is the European Union’s new anti-deforestation rules, which could make cocoa imports from West Africa more complicated and riskier for European companies.

The combination of weaker supplies and disrupted trade is increasing the risk that cocoa prices will remain high for a longer period. This does not automatically mean that all chocolate products will become more expensive to the same extent, as the final price also depends on the cocoa content, the type of product, packaging, transportation and the retailer’s markup.

How It Could Affect Ukraine

The price of cocoa products is directly important for Ukrainian producers. Oleksandr Baldyniuk, president of the „Ukrkondprom“ association, points out that the cost of chocolate depends on the prices of cocoa products, compound fats and cocoa butter substitutes, which Ukraine imports.

According to him, global cocoa prices have stabilised but remain high. Companies in the country are also facing power supply disruptions, labour shortages and logistical difficulties. Since they cannot fully pass the higher costs on to consumers, they are seeking savings in production and changing their recipes.

Additional pressure could emerge before New Year, when demand for confectionery products usually increases due to purchases of gifts for children. This creates an opportunity for a seasonal rise in prices, regardless of movements in international quotations.

Prices in Stores

A check by OBOZ.UA at Ukrainian retail chains shows that 85-90-gram Millennium chocolate bars sell for 65.90-70.90 hryvnias, while 110-gram Millennium Gold bars with nuts cost 98.50 hryvnias.

Roshen bars weighing 80-90 grams cost 67.90-72.90 hryvnias. A 90-gram „Svitoch“ chocolate bar with filling costs 70.80 hryvnias, an 85-gram „Korona“ bar costs 84.40 hryvnias, and a 90-gram Milka bar costs 88.90-99 hryvnias.

These figures are a snapshot of the market and may change depending on the brand, composition, promotions and retail chain. The main risk of further price increases remains linked to the international price and availability of cocoa as a raw material.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, economictimes.indiatimes.com