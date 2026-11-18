Mali has purchased seven aircraft from Russia – four Mi-8 transport helicopters, two Mi-24 attack helicopters and one Il-76 transport aircraft. The value of the deal has not been disclosed, while information about the delivery was presented by Ivan Kirichevsky, a serviceman and expert at Defense Express.

According to the report, the purchase was financed with Malian funds. The country's defense budget for 2026 is approximately $0.9 billion. The armed forces number around 21,000 personnel, while the paramilitary formations have a further 20,000 or so members.

Mali Expands Its Aircraft Fleet

The delivery is significant for the Malian Air Force, which previously had two Mi-24s and five Mi-8s. “This can be described as a fairly significant delivery of aircraft for this country,” Kirichevsky said.

He noted that in 2022 Mali received two Su-25 attack aircraft from Russia, but both were lost within a year of combat operations. Between 2022 and 2023, Russia also delivered 11 L-39C trainer aircraft, which under certain conditions can be used as light attack aircraft.

Russian Contingent of Around 1,300 Personnel

One of the largest contingents of Russia’s “Africa Corps” is stationed in Mali – around 1,300 personnel. This is one of the factors that Defense Express associates with the country's military importance to Moscow.

Kirichevsky suggested that Russia may have provided Mali with the Mi-8s, Mi-24s and Il-76 at a minimal price if the aircraft had been surplus to Russia’s needs. This assessment was not accompanied by a publicly announced value of the deal or official data on the terms of the contract.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, defence-ua.com