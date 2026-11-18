US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have warned Russia and Ukraine that the current round of peace talks could be the last real opportunity for an agreement before a shift in the political balance in Washington. This was reported by The Kyiv Independent, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

The message to Moscow is linked to the possibility that the Democratic Party could strengthen its position in the US Congress. According to the report, this could lead to renewed bipartisan pressure to increase military and financial aid for Kyiv. Control over the legislative agenda would allow Democrats to bring proposals supporting Ukraine to a vote and seek a majority with which to override a possible presidential veto.

A possible change in Congress would also mean stricter oversight of the Donald Trump administration's contacts with the Kremlin. Investigations and hearings could be launched, limiting the White House's room for an independent policy toward Russia.

Moscow returned to the talks in November

Washington's strategy changed after Russia withdrew in September from planned trilateral talks with Ukraine and the US. The meeting had been scheduled for early October but was canceled after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of actions surrounding Russia's parliamentary elections on September 20.

Moscow's refusal coincided with a new wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. After that, US negotiators began convincing the Kremlin that Russia should take advantage of the opportunity for an agreement while the current administration in Washington still had room for diplomatic maneuvering.

According to The Kyiv Independent, this approach likely contributed to Moscow's return to the talks. A new round involving Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives took place on November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi.

Territories remain the main point of dispute

The talks did not indicate that the Kremlin was ready to back down from its maximalist demands. The main dispute remains linked to Donbas. Russia is insisting that Ukraine hand over parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions that Russian forces have failed to capture militarily.

Moscow is also making broader demands regarding European security, including restrictions on NATO expansion and the withdrawal of the Alliance's military forces. Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said on November 11: “Every inch of our land will be returned to Russia one way or another”.

A Ukrainian official close to the talks described the gap between the positions as follows: “They are still talking about Donbas, but they are now adding the new issue of the European security architecture”.

The next test for the diplomatic process is the meeting scheduled for November 19 in Berlin, with the participation of American, Ukrainian and European representatives. The meeting is expected to coordinate positions on the next stage of the talks, while European officials are publicly and privately expressing disagreement with parts of Washington's new approach.

Sources: unian.net, kyivindependent.com