Strikes on bridges are becoming a new front in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the winner in this battle has yet to be determined. According to an analysis by The Economist, Ukraine currently has the advantage, but the consequences for it could prove more serious because of the vulnerability of Kyiv’s transport infrastructure.

A Ukrainian operation destroyed part of the road bridge across the Kerch Strait. The arched structure and navigable span of the Crimean Bridge collapsed into the water, blocking Russia’s navigational channel to the Sea of Azov. The railway section was also damaged, and traffic on it has been restricted to a single track.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed a bridge on a road in the Rostov region. The route connects Russia with Crimea and is used to supply the Russian military grouping in the southern part of the front.

Seven-stage operation against the Crimean Bridge

Volodymyr Zelensky described the destruction of the Crimean Bridge as the result of a “seven-stage operation.” According to Ukrainian military officials, before the main attack, Russia’s air defenses in Crimea were systematically destroyed, followed by a series of nighttime strikes with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

“Our pilots have become so skilled and precise that when they hit their target, you will not even see a leaf fall from a nearby tree,” one of the Ukrainian commanders said.

A Ukrainian Navy representative estimated that Russia would not be able to restore the Crimean Bridge by spring 2027.

Seven ballistic missiles launched at Kyiv

At the same time, Russia attacked Kyiv with seven ballistic missiles. Two bridges connecting the western and eastern banks of the capital were damaged, as were road and metro traffic. This made travel through the city more difficult.

The Economist notes that Ukraine’s air defenses are experiencing a shortage of interceptor missiles. At the same time, Kyiv has managed to significantly reduce the threat posed by Russian attack drones through an electronic warfare system described as a protective dome-shaped network built over the capital in September.

According to the analysis, the success of this system has prompted Russia to make more active use of ballistic missiles, of which Moscow has sufficient quantities. Therefore, according to The Economist, the main question is no longer only how long the Crimean Bridge will remain damaged, but also how many of Kyiv’s bridges will survive until spring.

Sources: unian.net, economist.com