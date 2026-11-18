Ukraine’s positions on the battlefield are stable, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening video address. He cited the defense of Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region as an example of the situation on the front.

“As for the situation on the front, our positions are stable,” Zelensky said. According to him, Russian forces are making intensive attempts to advance toward the two cities, but Ukrainian troops are putting up resistance.

“And although the Russians are making very intensive attempts to advance toward the cities of Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka, we are destroying the occupiers,” the Ukrainian president said.

Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka are located in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, near the front line. In recent months, Russian military forces have claimed to have captured both cities.

Ukraine denies these claims and says that the settlements have not come under Russian control. In his statement, Zelensky did not provide specific data on changes along the line of combat, the number of attacks, or Russian forces’ losses.

Sources: bta.bg