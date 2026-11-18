Croatia will make no concessions to Serbia and Montenegro in the process of their accession to the European Union. Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said this in Vukovar, where he took part in commemorative events for the victims of the war of independence.

“There will be no concessions. We have clearly formulated our expectations. They know exactly what we expect, and I believe that the government, the president and the ministers know very well what needs to be done,” Plenković said in an interview with N1 television.

Croatia expects information on 1,725 missing people

The main demand towards Serbia concerns the fate of 1,725 people who are still listed as missing from Croatia’s War of Independence between 1991 and 1995. According to Plenković, there are people who know where the remains of some of them were moved, but Belgrade has so far failed to provide Zagreb with sufficient information.

The Croatian prime minister said that his country must wait for the formation of a new government in Serbia, as well as for the appointment of the ministers who will be responsible for the issue of the missing. He did not rule out the possibility that the matter could affect Serbia’s European path, but stressed that Zagreb expects concrete action and information.

Regarding Montenegro, Croatia’s expectations concern 14 people who went missing on the southern front in 1991. Plenković said there would be no concession on this issue either.

Six Croatian conditions for Podgorica remain

In mid-October, Croatia presented the EU member states and Montenegro with a list of eight requirements that Podgorica must fulfil before the negotiations are concluded and the country joins the union. Two of the conditions have already been resolved.

Six of the requirements fall under Chapter 23, “Judiciary and Fundamental Rights,” while two are linked to Chapter 31, “Foreign, Security and Defence Policy.” They concern issues that Croatia considers unresolved in bilateral relations.

Montenegro is the most advanced candidate country for membership and has already provisionally closed 23 of the 33 negotiating chapters. The expectation is that the country could join the EU in 2028, but this depends on fulfilling the remaining conditions and completing the entire negotiating process.

Negotiations with Serbia remain stalled

In Serbia’s case, the accession process has been stalled for several years. Belgrade has opened 22 negotiating chapters, but only two of them have been provisionally closed. Among the unresolved issues affecting relations with Croatia is the search for people who went missing during the war.

Plenković made his statement at the commemorative procession in Vukovar. Croatia observes November 18 as the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Homeland War and the Victims of Vukovar and Škabrnja. The prime minister also recalled that at a conference in Paris he had described Vukovar as the first European city after 1945 to have been practically razed to the ground.

Sources: bta.bg, n1info.rs, en.vijesti.me