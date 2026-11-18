Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of growing geopolitical instability and the possible onset of global chaos against the backdrop of the breakdown of the existing international order.

“We are in the midst of a turbulent process in which no one knows what will replace the old world order as it falls apart, while behind the scenes a rivalry is unfolding that is far more intense and destructive than what is reflected in the media,” Erdogan said during a meeting of the parliamentary group of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

He pointed to the war between Russia and Ukraine and tensions in the Persian Gulf as examples of deepening international instability. According to him, the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv is causing losses for both sides.

Erdogan blamed Israel for the crisis in Gaza

In his remarks, the Turkish president issued sharp criticism of Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip. He accused the Israeli authorities of continuing killings, assassinations, discrimination, isolation and depriving the population of food, while winter conditions deteriorate.

Erdogan called the Palestinian enclave “the world’s largest concentration camp” and highlighted the situation of children. According to him, they are facing the cold without adequate shelter, wading through water and mud. His remarks come amid warnings of a severe humanitarian situation in Gaza and insufficient protection for the displaced population.

Call for more pressure and aid

Because of what is happening in Gaza, Erdogan called on Muslim countries to step up their efforts to pressure Israel and deliver more humanitarian aid before winter conditions deteriorate further.

“Instead of relying solely on others, we must act as Muslims and ensure that stronger pressure is brought to bear on Israel,” the Turkish president said.

Erdogan said that Turkey had already taken additional steps to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza. In his remarks, he did not specify any quantities or delivery timelines.

Sources: bta.bg, turkiyetoday.com, aa.com.tr