The U.S. State Department has again warned American citizens in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain of the risk of attacks linked to the conflict with Iran and the actions of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

U.S. authorities urged their citizens via the “X” social media platform to exercise “increased caution”. The guidance reiterates previous warnings issued in October.

Reports of intercepted missiles and drones

The warning was issued after new reports of air attacks in the Persian Gulf region. Bahrain announced that it had thwarted new Iranian air attacks.

Saudi Arabia reported that it had intercepted two missiles and two drones during the day. The kingdom is regularly targeted by attacks from the Houthis, who are backed by Iran.

The State Department maintains a Level 3 travel advisory for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain – “Reconsider travel”. Terrorism and armed conflict are cited as the reasons.

In its update on Saudi Arabia, U.S. authorities cited an increased potential for armed attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis, as well as Iran’s attempts to direct actions against U.S. government personnel in the region.

The warning contains no notice of any change in the diplomatic status of U.S. missions in the two countries. It is aimed at increasing American citizens’ vigilance amid the ongoing attacks and the risk of further strikes.

Sources: bta.bg