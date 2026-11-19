The Saudi-led coalition announced that it had destroyed a ballistic missile launch site in Yemen’s Saada province, as tensions surrounding shipping in the Strait of Hormuz continue to escalate.

The coalition is fighting the Houthis in Yemen. The statement released did not provide information about casualties or damage beyond the missile launch site.

Reports of Tanker Incidents

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a projectile had struck an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman. It was not specified whether the vessel had sunk, how extensive the damage was, or whether any crew members had been injured.

At the same time, the Iranian military said that three oil tankers had caught fire after “hitting sea mines” east of the Strait of Hormuz. The claim has not been independently confirmed in the information published.

The two types of reports outline different versions of the dangers along the key maritime route. Regarding one tanker, the British maritime agency spoke of a projectile strike, while Iran linked three other incidents to sea mines.

Escalation on Two Fronts

The strike in Saada and the reports about the vessels come amid ongoing fighting between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis, as well as growing risks for vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

At this stage, there are no confirmed reports of casualties in the attack in Yemen or in the tanker incidents. It has also not been reported whether shipping through the strait has been suspended.

Sources: aljazeera.com