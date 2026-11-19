Israeli ground forces have begun a rare operation in the central Gaza Strip, west of the so-called Yellow Line. Tanks entered east of the Nuseirat refugee camp and reached Salah al-Din Road under the cover of artillery fire.

Before the operation began, Israel issued evacuation orders to residents in an area north of Nuseirat and the Bureij refugee camp. Part of Salah al-Din Road, which connects the northern and southern parts of the Strip, was closed to traffic.

Army: The target is a tunnel

The Israel Defense Forces said they had launched a joint operation with the Shin Bet internal security service to destroy a tunnel they described as “terrorist”. According to the army, the facility posed an “immediate and direct threat” to Israeli soldiers.

“The soldiers will continue to operate to eliminate any immediate threat and thwart Hamas's attempts to harm Israeli civilians or soldiers, as well as to violate the agreement,” the Israeli forces said.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), speaking in Arabic, warned civilians to move away from the area for their own safety. The Israeli army said the actions were being carried out in accordance with the October 2025 ceasefire agreement.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire

Hamas described the entry of Israeli military vehicles beyond the Yellow Line and the ordered evacuation as a “dangerous development and a blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement.

The Yellow Line marks the area to which Israeli forces withdrew under the ceasefire. According to the BBC, Israel controls more than 60% of the territory of Gaza.

Residents leave their homes and shelters

Footage published by Palestinian media and on social networks shows families leaving the area near Nuseirat after the orders were issued. Video verified by the BBC shows a man ducking during artillery fire and then running along Salah al-Din Road, about 1.5 km west of the Yellow Line.

“The Israeli occupation is now firing indiscriminately near people's homes and tents,” the man says in the video.

A resident of Nuseirat who was forced to leave told the BBC Arabic service that people had left all their belongings behind.

“We couldn't take anything with us – not even the blankets, pillows or clothes. We had no choice but to leave everything behind,” he said.

Another resident reported gunfire and shelling and said there were numerous casualties, including fatalities. The Israeli army did not provide a specific response to the reports of casualties, instead issuing a general statement about the operation.

Violence in Gaza continues with almost daily Israeli strikes, while conditions for around 2.1 million people remain dire. The new ground incursion is putting pressure on the ceasefire agreement, which Hamas says had already been violated.

Sources: bbc.co.uk