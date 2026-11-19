Vladimir Putin did not speak with Elon Musk on the first day of the APEC meeting in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. This was stated by the Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by TASS.

Asked whether Putin and the American entrepreneur had communicated during the forum and whether they had discussed the Starlink and “Rassvet” satellite systems, Peskov replied: “No. They did not see each other”.

No meeting between the two had been planned

On November 17, Peskov announced that a separate meeting between Putin and Musk had not been arranged. He clarified at the time that there were no arrangements whatsoever for such a conversation, although Putin was included in the program of a business forum in Shenzhen.

It had previously been reported that Musk would accompany US President Donald Trump during his visit to China. This created expectations of possible contact between him and the Russian president, but they were not confirmed.

Putin spoke with Jeffrey Sachs

During the reception for forum participants, Putin spoke with American economist Jeffrey Sachs. According to Peskov, Sachs approached the Russian president and the two spoke at length. Sachs himself told RBC that he had shared his views on a new security architecture in Europe.

The APEC meeting in Shenzhen is being held on November 18 and 19. Putin’s schedule for today also includes a trilateral meeting with Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Sources: rbc.ru, tass.ru, interfax.ru