A federal judge in the United States has extended by another 14 days the ban on construction of the 76-metre Triumphal Arch planned by Donald Trump near Arlington National Cemetery in Washington. The project will therefore remain temporarily blocked until December 3, 2026, or until the court rules on the request for a longer-term injunction.

District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued the first restraining order on November 5. In her new order, she states that there is “good cause” for extending the measure so that the court can review the complaints filed and the legal arguments in the case.

Complaints from Virginia and the District of Columbia

Complaints against the project have been filed by the state of Virginia and the District of Columbia. The plaintiffs have requested a preliminary injunction to halt construction while the legal dispute continues. The new ruling does not permanently terminate the project, but keeps the existing ban in place for another two weeks.

The project envisions an arch near Arlington, at a site that has a visual and historical connection to Washington’s memorial spaces. According to the plaintiffs, construction could affect public spaces and be undertaken without the necessary federal reviews and congressional approval. These claims are yet to be examined as part of the case.

Other Trump projects also challenged

The legal dispute over the Triumphal Arch is part of broader opposition to Trump’s construction initiatives in Washington during his second term. They include a ballroom at the White House, renovation of the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial and a proposed golf course about two kilometres from the White House.

The next important deadline in the case is December 3, when the extended ban expires, unless Judge Chutkan rules earlier or orders a further extension. Until then, construction work on the arch cannot be undertaken.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com