The US has imposed new sanctions on the Lebanese Wa Ta’awanu Association, three individuals and two gold companies that US authorities link to Hezbollah’s financial network. The decision is part of Washington’s efforts to cut off the Lebanese group’s access to funds allegedly originating from Iran.

The US Treasury Department designated the association as an entity linked to Hezbollah that conceals the organization’s activities under the guise of humanitarian aid. The name Wa Ta’awanu comes from an Arabic phrase meaning “and cooperate” and is the beginning of a popular verse from the Quran.

Who Was Added to the Sanctions List

The association’s founder, Afif Abdel Rida Shuman, was sanctioned. US authorities also sanctioned businessmen and brothers Hassan Kechen and Ibrahim Kechen, accusing them of directing funds from Iran to Hezbollah.

Two gold companies allegedly run by the Kechen brothers were also added to the list. The US Treasury Department said charitable organizations and humanitarian initiatives can be used to redirect funds toward Hezbollah’s activities.

“The Iranian regime’s attempts to undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty through terrorist proxies such as Hezbollah will not be tolerated,” said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Sanctions Are Part of Broader Pressure

President Donald Trump’s administration presented the measures as part of a broader campaign to dismantle Hezbollah’s financial networks and restrict resources available to Iran’s allies. The group has been included on the US list of foreign terrorist organizations since 1997.

The new sanctions come amid continued pressure on Iran. The US is maintaining a naval blockade and Operation Task Force Iron Gate, which aims to halt deliveries to Iran by land and across the Caspian Sea. The US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt recently arrived in the region.

The US military warned that it would regard the maritime transfer of cargo from ships loaded in Iran as an attempt to circumvent the blockade and said it could take action against such vessels.

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the G7 foreign ministers that the US would continue imposing “devastating” economic costs on Iran.

Hezbollah’s Response

Hezbollah has rejected previous US sanctions, describing them as an attempt to intimidate the “free Lebanese people.” The group said the economic measures would have “absolutely no practical effect” on its strategic decisions.

Sources: aljazeera.com