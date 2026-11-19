Prince Harry said he would return to the British Army if called upon to serve again because of the threat from Russia. In an interview with the “Daily Telegraph”, he said he was ready to be “100 percent” available to his country alongside veterans and service personnel.

“If needed, I will be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel,” Harry said.

Harry: Britain Is in Conflict with Russia

The British prince said that, in his view, Britain has been in conflict with Russia for about a decade. According to him, the threat involves not only military action, but also sabotage, disinformation campaigns and other hybrid attacks.

“Just because drones, bullets and missiles are not flying at us, that does not mean we are not at war. I feel that we have been at war for the past decade,” he said.

Harry added that, in his view, this threat has existed consistently for around 15 years. British officials in the intelligence and defence sectors have also warned of actions aimed at destabilising Western societies.

Criticism of US Policy on Ukraine

In the interview, Harry said he saw a “major divide” between American public opinion on support for Ukraine and the position of Donald Trump’s administration.

“I think there is a major divide between what American society feels about supporting Ukraine and the position of a certain group, in this case an administration, which probably thinks differently,” Harry said.

He called on Britain and its allies to double their support for Kyiv so that Ukraine could defeat Russia. He made the statement during his fourth visit to the country since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Visit to Ukraine

Harry travelled to Ukraine over the weekend and met with athletes preparing for the 2027 Invictus Games. The competition for wounded service personnel and veterans will be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The prince founded the Invictus Games in 2014. He served twice in Afghanistan. After six years in California, Harry returned to the United Kingdom last summer, but he is no longer a working member of the royal family and visited Ukraine as a private citizen.

The interview was recorded during his visit, and its full version is due to be published on the “Ukraine: The Latest” podcast of the “Daily Telegraph”.

Sources: cnn.com, apnews.com, itv.com