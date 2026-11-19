Democrats in the House of Representatives will launch their own investigations into alleged corruption, abuse of power and conflicts of interest in Donald Trump’s administration. Congressman Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia said this in an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN.

Subramanyam, who is a member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, said the report concerning former Department of Homeland Security adviser Corey Lewandowski was also a reason for the inquiries. According to the report, Lewandowski exerted influence over major contracts and encouraged representatives of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to hire him for private consulting on matters related to the department’s work.

Lewandowski called the allegations politically motivated and said that the facts would speak for themselves. The inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security is also investigating the case.

“First, I do not trust an internal investigation within the Trump administration,” Subramanyam said. According to him, this is a pattern in which presidential appointees “overstep their authority, are corrupt and enrich themselves”.

Democrats lack subpoena power but promise investigations

Democrats are currently in the minority in the House and cannot issue subpoenas on behalf of the Oversight Committee. Subramanyam said, however, that the party would pressure the Republican majority and conduct its own investigations.

“We are not going to wait until next year. We will begin our own investigations to the extent that we can,” the congressman said. He added that the inquiries would not be limited to what has already been published but would also seek additional details.

“Sometimes you see one allegation and when you look more deeply, you find five or six other things that happened. I think the same is true of this administration. What has been published is just the surface,” Subramanyam said.

Preparing to take control of the House

Democrats are expected to take control of the House in January. Robert Garcia, who is expected to become chairman of the Oversight Committee, has already sent letters to 12 people close to Trump asking them to preserve documents related to future investigations.

The recipients include Vice President JD Vance, the president’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, former ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Lewandowski and Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The letters cover allegations of financial conflicts and deals involving the Trump family, actions by the Department of Homeland Security and the way the administration handled documents related to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

The White House rejects the Democrats’ approach. Adviser Will Scharf warned that actions aimed at intimidating executive branch officials could cross the line into criminal conduct. Democrats, for their part, insist that Congress’s investigative powers are part of the constitutional oversight of the executive branch.

Sources: cnn.com, apnews.com, axios.com