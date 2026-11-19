At least eight Palestinians were injured after a driver identified as a settler rammed people with a car in several different locations in the Arab city of Kafr Qasim, central Israel. The incident was caught on video, Al Jazeera reported.

The footage shows the vehicle at moments when it plows into Palestinians in different parts of the city. The report states that at least eight people were injured, but provides no information about their names or the severity of their injuries.

As of the publication of this article, no official details had been provided about the driver's identity, his detention or the actions of the Israeli authorities. It was also not reported whether the incident was being investigated as a deliberate attack, a traffic accident or under another theory.

Al Jazeera did not cite a statement from a specific representative of the police, prosecution service or local authorities. Therefore, the motives behind what happened and the consequences for those injured remain unclear.

Sources: aljazeera.com