Ukraine’s European allies are gathering in Berlin for a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing”, which will be held at the German Chancellery. The talks will be attended by the leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Poland and Italy, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as US President Donald Trump’s special envoys – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Around 20 heads of state and government are expected to discuss Ukraine’s future, the continuation of military and financial support for Kyiv, and Europe’s participation in diplomatic efforts to end the war. The German government said that key topics would include legally binding security guarantees to take effect after a ceasefire.

Europe wants a seat at the negotiating table

The Berlin meeting is taking place amid concerns that decisions about the war and the future security of the continent could be made without the direct participation of European countries. On the same day, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to hold talks in China, where a summit is taking place with the participation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the meeting in Berlin would give Kyiv an opportunity to discuss the negotiations on ending the war with Witkoff and Kushner and to receive information about Trump’s talks in China. “Ukraine is clearly stating its desire for peace, and we are always working constructively,” Zelensky said.

The “Coalition of the Willing” includes 36 countries and is led by Germany, France and the United Kingdom. Poland and Italy, as well as representatives of the European Union, are also included in the European representation for future talks with Russia.

New military and financial aid

The United Kingdom will present details of a support package for Ukraine that includes long-range drones capable of striking targets deep inside Russian territory, as well as reconnaissance and logistics unmanned systems. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the meeting would show that Kyiv’s European allies “are more united than ever in efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace”.

The European Commission has proposed a new €45 billion loan for Ukraine. The funds are intended to help cover an expected €70 billion shortfall next year. Separately, the countries in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group agreed to provide additional weapons so that the Ukrainian army can continue its defense through the winter.

The Berlin meeting follows the launch of a military exercise in Poland, which is intended to test how Western forces could support a possible ceasefire regime in Ukraine. Participants are expected to coordinate the common European position on security guarantees, support for Kyiv and future negotiations with Moscow.

Sources: in.marketscreener.com, amp.dw.com, axios.com