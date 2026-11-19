Donald Trump is due to conclude his Asian tour with a series of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen. The key event is the first trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, China and Russia, scheduled for November 19, which will take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

The American president arrived in China on November 18, after spending around 24 hours in the Philippines and attending the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. In Shenzhen, Trump was personally welcomed by Xi Jinping at the airport. Later, the two, along with Putin, took part in official events ahead of the start of the summit.

Nuclear weapons are among the main topics

The talks between the three leaders are expected to focus on control of nuclear arsenals. Trump is pushing for a new agreement that would also include China, after the last treaty between Washington and Moscow to limit nuclear weapons expired in February 2026.

A US official said the trilateral meeting should mark the beginning of discussions on nuclear disarmament, but is not expected to conclude with a concrete agreement. According to Pentagon estimates, China has more than 600 nuclear warheads, while the arsenals of the United States and Russia each include more than 5,000.

Ukraine, Iran and trade disputes

„They both like Trump. I can’t tell you what will happen after me,“ the American president said.

Trump said he wants to discuss the wars in Ukraine and Iran with Putin and Xi. According to a US official, however, Washington does not plan to put Ukraine at the center of the trilateral talks. The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine and tensions surrounding US actions in Iran.

Before the talks, Xi Jinping called on the countries of the Asia-Pacific region to support more open trade and closer cooperation in the areas of the digital economy and artificial intelligence. Putin, who attended the APEC CEO Summit, said that sanctions, tariffs and export restrictions had lost much of their deterrent effect.

The APEC forum brings together 21 economies, representing around 60% of global economic activity. The meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin is expected to be the final and most significant event of the American president’s Asian tour.

Sources: apnews.com, abcnews.com