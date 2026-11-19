U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance canceled his participation in the DealBook Summit in New York at the last minute and remained in Washington for urgent talks related to a series of technology outages. The decision was made approximately 20–30 minutes before he was due to take the stage.

Forum host Andrew Ross Sorkin said Vance had been asked to remain in the capital because of problems affecting Microsoft, the National Security Agency, air travel, JPMorgan Chase and Zelle. The vice president’s office confirmed the meetings but did not specify who was taking part or what was on the agenda.

A Series of Failures Across Different Systems

The problems began with an interruption to Microsoft’s services that lasted more than 30 hours. The company linked the outage to a network upgrade. A day later, the Federal Aviation Administration halted flights nationwide for more than four hours after a faulty router disrupted communications in the air traffic control system.

On Monday, a software problem at JPMorgan Chase delayed transactions and affected customers of other banks as well as the Zelle money transfer service. A separate outage at United Airlines lasted about 90 minutes, while Apple reported disruptions caused by an internal update.

The most sensitive case involved NSANet – the classified communications network used by the NSA for internal communications. The network went offline during maintenance, and the agency restricted access to its campus to employees performing essential functions only.

Washington Rejects Theory of Coordinated Attack

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told a House committee that the incidents appeared to be separate failures linked to technical maintenance and changes to the systems.

“I understand that the timing of these incidents raises questions. But based on what we know today, these are separate service interruptions related to maintenance and technical changes,” Clayton said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said that the United States was not under a systemic attack. A White House official said some of the problems were related to updates and the patching of vulnerabilities. At present, there is no confirmed evidence that the outages resulted from a common cyberattack.

What the 90 Days Mean

Concern on social media was heightened by reports about the Pentagon’s FORTRESS initiative. According to Fox News, the plan would allow major military bases in the continental United States to sustain their essential operations independently for at least 90 days in the event of a disruption to civilian infrastructure.

Independent power sources, microgrids, reserves of fuel and water, communications equipment and other supplies are planned. This is a military measure for large-scale conflict scenarios and does not represent a warning for American citizens to stockpile supplies in preparation for a national blackout.

Vance himself said that friends had asked him whether they should build bunkers or stockpile food and water.

“I don’t see a crisis on the horizon, but we need to be prepared for anything,” the vice president said.

The Associated Press reported that claims of an impending 90-day power outage were part of a wave of disinformation being spread online. There has been no official announcement of a planned shutdown of the U.S. power grid.

Sources: dailymail.com, apnews.com, foxnews.com