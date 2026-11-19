The General Assembly of Judges of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal has authorized criminal proceedings against the temporarily suspended president, Bogdan Święczkowski, in three cases. It did not consent to his arrest or temporary detention in custody. The decision was taken on November 17 and announced a day later.

Święczkowski has been suspended from performing his official duties, and his remuneration has been cut by 50 percent. The immunity of the tribunal’s deputy president, Bartłomiej Sochański, has also been lifted. He has been removed from office, with his salary reduced by 25 percent. The decision to lift immunity does not establish guilt, but allows the prosecution to continue the criminal proceedings in the approved cases.

What the prosecution alleges

Some of the proceedings concern the period when Święczkowski was national prosecutor and first deputy prosecutor general. According to the prosecution, he exceeded his powers and violated the labor rights of nine prosecutors by repeatedly assigning them to temporary duties elsewhere. The investigation also covers actions taken during prosecutorial checks of operational and investigative activities, including access to confidential attorney-client information and its disclosure to other people.

Another proceeding concerns the management of the Constitutional Tribunal. The allegation is that Święczkowski prevented duly elected judges from participating in hearings and systematically violated their labor rights. The approved request also includes an allegation that the bodily integrity of another judge was violated.

The prosecution submitted a total of six requests to initiate criminal proceedings against Święczkowski in four cases. Two subsequent requests were rejected due to formal deficiencies, TVN24 reported.

Święczkowski challenges the decision

Święczkowski rejects the decision and says that he does not recognize the procedure as lawful. “There was no general assembly at all and no decisions were adopted, so under no circumstances have I been suspended,” he told Polsat News, as quoted by TVN24.

The dispute is part of the ongoing struggle for control over the Constitutional Tribunal. On October 30, Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska temporarily took over the institution’s leadership and ordered a one-month suspension of Święczkowski’s and Sochański’s official powers. Both men challenge the legal basis for both their suspension and the procedures to lift their immunity.

What happens next

Hearings on the appeals against the temporary suspension are scheduled for November 19 and 20. The European Court of Human Rights refused to impose an interim measure suspending the proceedings, as the two judges had not demonstrated an imminent risk of irreparable harm. They may submit a full application to the court in Strasbourg by December 15.

Sources: tvn24.pl, pl.euronews.com, apnews.com