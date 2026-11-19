Russia is an integral part of the Asia-Pacific region, which has become the center of the global economy and a leading industrial and technological hub. Vladimir Putin said this during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Shenzhen, China.

The Russian president noted that the region's share of Russia's foreign trade has already reached 53 percent. According to him, in 2014 it was slightly more than a quarter, while Moscow had set itself the goal of raising the share to 40 percent. “For Russia, the Asia-Pacific region is a significant trade and economic partner,” Putin said.

Moscow seeks to host APEC in 2035

Putin announced that Russia had submitted a bid to host APEC in 2035. Moscow expects it to be supported and approved by the other economies in the forum.

The Russian president also said that his country was ready to expand exports of food products, agricultural produce and mineral fertilizers to the countries of the region. He identified food security as one of the areas in which Russia intends to increase its contribution.

Putin expects “significant benefits” from meeting with Trump and Xi

In his speech, Putin described the sanctions against Russia as an unsuccessful attempt to isolate the country. He said that the Russian economy had maintained its resilience and proposed that Moscow share technologies with friendly countries in the Asia-Pacific region. These assessments are those of the Russian president and do not represent an independent evaluation of the economic consequences of the sanctions.

Putin said he expected “significant benefits” from the upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trilateral talks are scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit and will be the first in such a format between the leaders of Russia, the United States and China. According to the Russian side, relations between the three countries and the international situation will be on the agenda.

Sources: apnews.com, tass.com, washingtonpost.com