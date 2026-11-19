Vladimir Putin arrived in China with Russia’s Cheget nuclear briefcase ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The briefcase was filmed in the hands of a Russian naval officer from the president’s entourage, and its appearance attracted attention because of the subject of the upcoming talks – limiting nuclear weapons.

Russian television host and lawmaker Yevgeny Popov said on state television that the briefcase contained the codes for Russia’s nuclear forces. The claim was not accompanied by independent confirmation of the specific contents of the filmed briefcase.

The Cheget is part of Russia’s command-and-control system for its strategic nuclear forces. It does not contain a standalone button for launching missiles, but is used to transmit orders to the military command. The briefcase normally travels with the Russian president and rarely appears so clearly in television footage.

Nuclear weapons among the topics of the meeting

Putin is in Shenzhen for the first trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China. Donald Trump said he wanted to discuss limiting nuclear arsenals with Putin and Xi Jinping, as well as the possibilities for ending the war in Ukraine.

Putin described the international situation as “turbulent”, but said disagreements could be resolved through talks. “I expect great potential benefits from the upcoming trilateral meeting,” the Russian president said.

The meeting is the first between Putin and Trump since their talks in Alaska in 2025. US officials had previously said that the war in Ukraine would not be a major topic, but Trump subsequently said he would discuss the conflict and the deaths of tens of thousands of Russian servicemen each month.

Moscow steps up nuclear rhetoric

The appearance of the Cheget followed a series of demonstrations of Russian military power. Before Putin’s visit, two Tu-95MS strategic bombers were sent to Vietnam, accompanied by two Ilyushin transport aircraft.

On Russian state television, Colonel Mikhail Khodaryonok called for the destruction of bridges in Kyiv and for strikes on command centers to be intensified. He said conventional operations could be accompanied by “demonstrative nuclear explosions” intended to warn the West.

The statement was made after Ukrainian drones attacked and damaged the Kerch Bridge.

Sources: dailymail.com, apnews.com, reuters.com