Only 40% of Americans say they are looking forward to the 2028 presidential election, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. 27% say they are already anxious about the next battle for the White House, while 33% feel neither anticipation nor concern.

The poll was conducted between October 15 and 18 among 1,701 American adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.9 percentage points. The data was collected before the November midterm elections.

Most voters are waiting

54% of respondents say they have thought at least a little about the 2028 presidential race. Nevertheless, 64% still have no specific candidate they would like to see in the contest. Only 35% name a particular candidate.

Among Republicans, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with 8%, and Vice President JD Vance, with 7%, are mentioned most often. Among Democrats, California Governor Gavin Newsom leads with 3%, followed by Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg with 2% each.

Vance and Rubio are tied

When Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are presented with specific names, Vance and Rubio each receive 41% of responses saying, “I would be happy to support him.”

Vance, however, has a broader potential pool of supporters. 77% say they would at least consider voting for him, compared with 65% for Rubio. Nearly half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents – 46% – say they would never support former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. For Nikki Haley, that figure is 30%.

President Donald Trump will not be a candidate in 2028, as the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits a president from being elected more than twice. Regarding the future battle for the Republican nomination, Trump said:

“Maybe it’s better for me not to get involved.”

Democrats also have no clear favorite

Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez each receive 27% of the responses from people who would be excited to support them. Buttigieg is close behind at 26%, while Newsom and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly each receive 22%.

Harris has the highest overall support in this group – 51% would consider voting for her. However, she is also among the best-known figures, which affects the result. Only 7% say they do not know enough about her, while that figure reaches 55% for Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff.

The results outline an unusually open race. None of the leading candidates has officially announced a candidacy yet, and nearly two years remain until the 2028 election.

Sources: cnn.com, kshb.com, qz.com