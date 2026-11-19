Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke for around 30 minutes with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, following the welcome dinner at the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. This was the first direct conversation between the leaders of Japan and Russia since the beginning of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine in February 2022.

The Japanese government said that the two had agreed to continue communication at various levels. The meeting was not announced as an official bilateral meeting, but rather as a conversation held as part of the forum’s program.

Tokyo Requested the Journalist’s Release

Takaichi presented Putin with Japan’s position regarding Yuki Imai, a journalist from the Japanese newspaper “Hokkaido Shimbun” who is being detained by Russian authorities. The Japanese side requested his early release.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said: “The conversation with President Putin was held on the basis of the Japanese side’s position.” Tokyo has not publicly disclosed details of the Russian president’s response to the issue.

The case involving the local branch of Japanese tobacco company JT was also discussed during the conversation. The company has been placed under the temporary control of a Russian company, prompting a reaction from the Japanese side over the protection of its business interests in Russia.

Dialogue Between Tokyo and Moscow Resumes

The contact between Takaichi and Putin followed a face-to-face meeting between the foreign ministers of Japan and Russia held on October 30. It was their first in-person meeting in five years.

Relations between the two countries remain strained because of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Japan’s sanctions against Moscow and the dispute over the Southern Kuril Islands. In August, Putin visited Iturup Island, heightening tensions surrounding the territorial dispute.

The Japanese government hopes that the restoration of high-level talks will help address the unresolved issues. For now, Tokyo and Moscow have confirmed only their intention to maintain contact at various levels.

Sources: yomiuri.co.jp, news.tv-asahi.co.jp, newsweekjapan.jp