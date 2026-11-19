The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump began in the Chinese city of Shenzhen as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. The two exchanged handshakes at the start of the talks, while Putin also greeted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in the same way.

During the brief open session, Trump said that he believed excellent results could be achieved. The US president also emphasized that he had “excellent relations” with Putin. The Russian leader made no statement to reporters.

The conversation between the two presidents is being conducted with consecutive interpretation. The public portion lasted about one minute, after which reporters were invited to leave the room and the meeting continued behind closed doors.

Who is taking part in the talks

On the Russian side, the meeting is being attended by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and special representative Kirill Dmitriev.

The US delegation includes Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent. The expanded lineup indicates that, in addition to international conflicts, the talks may also address bilateral relations, including economic ties between Moscow and Washington.

The Associated Press reports that the separate meeting between Putin and Trump was added to the program ahead of the scheduled talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to the agency, Trump intends to discuss the war in Ukraine, the conflict in Iran and limiting nuclear arsenals with both leaders.

Talks involving Xi Jinping to follow

Later, Putin, Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to hold their first trilateral meeting. It is expected to take place after the plenary session of the APEC forum.

The separate talks between Putin and Trump were announced in advance by a US official quoted by the Associated Press. Interfax said that the bilateral meeting was an addition to the trilateral format involving Russia, the United States and China.

The handshake between Putin and Trump had earlier also been captured during the forum’s group photo session. According to RBC, Trump then patted the Russian president on the shoulder, while Xi Jinping stood between them for the photograph.

Sources: apnews.com, interfax.ru, rbc.ru