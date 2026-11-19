The Crimean Bridge has been closed to traffic again following a new overnight attack. Road and rail traffic have been temporarily suspended, while Russian authorities are assessing the damage to the facility.

“Traffic has been temporarily suspended following another attack on the Crimean Bridge. All relevant services are working. The damage is being assessed,” said Sergey Aksyonov, Russia’s appointed head of Crimea. The quote was distributed by TASS.

As of the morning, there were no confirmed reports of casualties in the latest strike. It has also not been announced when traffic will be restored. The extent of the new damage also remains unclear.

Third Strike on the Bridge in a Week

According to Reuters, this is the third attack on the Crimean Bridge within a week. The previous strikes were carried out on November 16 and 17.

The attacks on November 16 and 17 destroyed a central section of the bridge’s road section. Part of the main road span collapsed into the waters of the Kerch Strait, severing the road connection between Crimea and Krasnodar Krai. Reuters reported that video recordings and images confirmed the scale of the destruction.

The railway section remained standing, but Ukrainian officials reported a damaged span. Russia confirmed that the structure had sustained damage without publishing a full technical assessment.

What Is the Situation with Transport

After the previous attack, rail traffic was restored, while road traffic remained suspended because of the destroyed road section. Following the new strike overnight, traffic on both sections of the facility has been halted.

Russian authorities urged travelers not to head toward the bridge until the inspection is complete. At this stage, no deadline has been announced for restoring road or rail services.

Russia’s Transport Ministry said after the November 17 strike that there had been no casualties at the time. No such information has yet been published regarding the new attack. AP reported that the previous damage had severed the road connection, while the railway line remained partially usable.

Sources: streetinsider.com, tass.com, apnews.com