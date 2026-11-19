Marine Le Pen is maintaining her lead ahead of France’s 2027 presidential election, while Jean-Luc Mélenchon is emerging as the second-place candidate in all the scenarios examined. This is shown by an Ifop poll conducted between 13 and 16 November.

Le Pen receives between 32% and 36% of the vote in the first round, depending on the distribution of candidates. Mélenchon, who represents the far-left party La France Insoumise, receives between 17% and 19.5%.

In its summary of the study, Ifop states: “Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon qualify for the second round in all scenarios.” The gap between Mélenchon and the third-place candidate is between 4 and 8 percentage points.

Centrist candidates remain behind

None of the centrist candidates exceeds 15% in any of the configurations examined. Former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe is the leading candidate among the centrists.

The mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard, has gained support over the past month and emerges as the fourth-most popular candidate in four of the scenarios. In a configuration with Édouard Philippe and Lisnard, they receive 14% and 12%, respectively, while Le Pen stands at 34% and Mélenchon at 19.5%.

According to Reuters, the weakening of the center is creating space for far-right and far-left formations at the end of Emmanuel Macron’s second and final term.

The first round and runoff are still to come

The first round of the presidential election will be held on 18 April 2027. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the highest scores will face each other in a runoff on 2 May.

Emmanuel Macron is not eligible to run for a third term. In his presidential campaigns to date, Jean-Luc Mélenchon – in 2012, 2017 and 2022 – has not reached the second round. Marine Le Pen took part in the same three elections, losing to Macron in the runoff in 2017 and 2022.

The poll projects a Le Pen victory in the second round in all the scenarios examined, but the results reflect public sentiment at the time of the study, rather than an actual election result.

Sources: news.bg, marketscreener.com