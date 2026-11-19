Russia is using military strikes, intelligence operations and alleged provocations to reduce or end European military and diplomatic support for Ukraine. This is the assessment of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), published following reports of a planned attack in Kaliningrad Oblast that was to be portrayed as Ukrainian.

On November 18, the Polish newspaper “Rzeczpospolita” reported that individuals linked to Russia had been preparing an attack against specific targets in Kaliningrad Oblast. According to sources in the Polish government and intelligence services, the operation could have resulted in a significant number of casualties, while the perpetrators would have posed as Ukrainians.

Polish intelligence assessed that the aim had been to trigger an end to aid for Ukraine. According to ISW, Moscow could have used such a scenario in two ways – to accuse NATO of supporting Ukrainian attacks against Russian territory or to portray Ukraine as a dangerous partner prepared to carry out attacks from the territory of an Alliance member state.

Poland strengthens measures along the border

Poland’s Coordinator of Special Services, Tomasz Siemoniak, did not directly confirm preparations for a “false flag” operation, but said that the measures along the border with Kaliningrad Oblast had been imposed because of a real threat.

On November 2, the Polish government sent additional police and military units, counterterrorism teams and personnel from other uniformed services to the Warmian-Masurian and Podlaskie voivodeships. Prime Minister Donald Tusk repeatedly warned of a direct Russian threat to Poland and other NATO countries. On September 10, he said that on September 8 he had received from the CIA a “fairly precise report” on possible events that could affect the country.

Strikes on Ukraine continue

Russian drone and long-range missile attacks caused 55% of civilian casualties in Ukraine in October 2026. According to data cited by ISW, at least 372 civilians were killed and 1,981 were wounded during that period. The total number of casualties was 95% higher than in October 2025, while casualties from Russian strikes using glide bombs had doubled compared with September 2025.

At the same time, Ukraine continues to strike Russian logistics lines. Following the attacks on November 16 and 17, Russian authorities halted road traffic on the bridge across the Kerch Strait, while the railway section remained in operation. According to ISW, this could force Russian forces and occupation authorities to rely more heavily on the land route north of the Sea of Azov.

Putin seeks an equal footing with China and the US

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, Vladimir Putin presented Russia as one of the powers shaping a multipolar world order. His aide Yuri Ushakov said that Putin and Xi Jinping had discussed the latest round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Donald Trump might discuss the war in Ukraine at a future bilateral meeting.

The difference in protocol upon the leaders’ arrival also attracted attention: Xi Jinping personally welcomed Trump, while Putin was welcomed by Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Sources: news.bg