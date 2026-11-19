US and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting in Shenzhen that lasted less than an hour. The conversation began at around 12:15 p.m. local time, while the US president left the room at 12:57 p.m., the White House press pool reported.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. Access to it was highly restricted, with only one television camera allowed inside.

Trump: Putin Is My Friend

Before the talks, Trump pointed to the Russian president and said: „He is my friend“. He then added: „We are very much looking forward to our meeting“.

The US president also said: „We have had a wonderful relationship for many years - we have known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come from this, or at least it can be the beginning of them“.

Putin made no public remarks. Trump entered the room accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, after which the two leaders shook hands.

Ukraine Among the Issues Discussed

According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, preparations for the meeting were discussed during recent talks in Moscow between Putin, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the US president's son-in-law.

According to Ushakov, various issues were examined at the time, including resolving the conflict in Ukraine and proposals from Russia and the United States.

The talks in Shenzhen marked the eighth personal contact between Trump and Putin during their presidential terms and the second since Trump's return to the White House. Their previous meeting took place in August 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska.

Talks with Xi Jinping to Follow

Following the bilateral meeting, Trump is due to hold separate talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. A trilateral meeting between the presidents of the United States, Russia and China is also planned for later - a format that has never been held before.

The APEC summit is taking place in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19. The forum brings together 21 economies from the Asia-Pacific region, including the United States, Russia and China, and focuses on trade, investment and regional economic cooperation.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com