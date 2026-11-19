Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that the presidents of the United States and China, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, could put pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. He made the statement in an interview with NBC News, BTA reported.

Zelensky was asked what he would say to Trump, Xi Jinping and Putin if he attended their anticipated meeting in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

“First of all, everything starts on the battlefield. The entire war starts there, and if it is possible to make progress toward establishing peace, then the hostilities must be stopped,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the United States and China have enough influence to affect Moscow. The Ukrainian president pointed to sanctions and restricting trade as possible tools of pressure.

The Meeting in Shenzhen

“It is completely clear how this can be achieved, because China and the United States are strong enough. Of course, if they impose sanctions, or if they simply say that they will impose them and stop trading with Russia, this will bring an end to the war,” he said.

The statement was made against the backdrop of an anticipated trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi Jinping and Putin as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. The talks were to take place in Shenzhen and include topics related to the war in Ukraine, security and relations between the three countries.

According to The Associated Press, the meeting had been planned as the first such gathering of the leaders of the United States, China and Russia in this format. Kyiv was not represented at the talks, highlighting the possibility that future decisions about the war could be discussed without Ukraine’s direct participation.

Zelensky did not say that Trump and Xi Jinping had already undertaken specific commitments. He expressed hope that the two leaders would use their political and economic influence to force Russia to end the hostilities.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com