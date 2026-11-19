US President Donald Trump said he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping about artificial intelligence, only briefly mentioning former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

“We didn’t discuss that. I may have mentioned it very briefly, because it is a real tragedy. It’s a tragedy. He is such a brilliant man,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News, quoted by Reuters.

According to him, the conversation with Xi took place during dinner. “We talked all evening, discussing precisely that — artificial intelligence,” the US president said.

Investigation into Alice Huang’s connections

Jensen Huang resigned as head of Nvidia following revelations about extramarital affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang.

According to sources familiar with the matter, cited by Reuters, US intelligence agencies are investigating Alice Huang’s connections with China’s Ministry of State Security. They are also seeking to determine what information may have been passed on.

Asked whether the alleged relationship posed a threat to national security, Trump replied: “I have not heard anything like that.” He added: “I have not heard that she was a spy.”

Huang and US artificial intelligence policy

Jensen Huang has expressed support for Trump’s artificial intelligence program and has met with the president several times. Nvidia, meanwhile, has sought to sell its chips on the Chinese market.

Trump did not indicate that he had discussed in detail with the Chinese president either Huang’s resignation or the allegations concerning Alice Huang’s connections. His remarks made clear that the main topic of the conversation with Xi had been artificial intelligence.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com