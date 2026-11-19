The war in Ukraine was the main topic of the bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China. The conversation took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and lasted around 40 minutes.

This was announced by Kremlin diplomatic adviser Yuri Ushakov after the meeting. According to him, the two presidents discussed the conflict in Ukraine, as well as issues related to bilateral relations.

The trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping was also discussed

One of the topics was preparations for a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “They discussed preparations for the trilateral summit and some issues related to our bilateral relations. Naturally, they also touched on the issue of resolving the Ukrainian conflict,” Ushakov said.

He described the talks between Trump and Putin as having gone well. According to the Russian president’s adviser, Putin left the meeting “in an excellent mood”.

No significant statements after the talks

Ushakov clarified that no particularly significant statements had been made during the bilateral meeting. The reason he cited was the preparations for the upcoming trilateral talks, which he described as “the most important meeting”.

It is not clear from the information released by the Kremlin whether any specific agreements on ending the war in Ukraine were announced. The only confirmation was that the conflict had been discussed along with preparations for the meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping.

Sources: bta.bg