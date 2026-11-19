The trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen is at the center of commentary in the British and French press. The talks come after a series of bilateral meetings between the three leaders on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

In an editorial, the Financial Times writes that for more than a decade Putin has been seeking a “new Yalta” – a reference to the 1945 conference at which Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin outlined the postwar structure of Europe.

According to the British newspaper, however, today’s situation is fundamentally different. The Yalta meeting took place after the end of World War II and formalized a balance of power imposed on the ground. Now Russia is waging war against Ukraine, while Russian forces control around one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.

Moscow once again raises the issue of European security

The Financial Times notes that Putin is not in a position that gives him the military or diplomatic legitimacy to impose conditions on Europe. Nevertheless, his inclusion in the meeting could be perceived as a reward for aggression against Ukraine.

The Russian president is once again insisting that reshaping Europe’s security architecture on Russian terms should be part of any potential agreement on the war. Among the demands is that NATO forces return to their pre-1997 borders.

Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky has described the aim of the talks as a “new, modern Yalta and Potsdam.” The British newspaper notes that such an approach could encourage the idea that great powers can negotiate the fate of smaller states and accept spheres of influence as the basis of the international order.

Europe’s counterpoint

On the same day, the “Coalition of the Willing” – 35 countries supporting Ukraine – is expected to meet in Berlin. The Financial Times also points to a €45 billion loan being prepared by the European Union for Kyiv’s financial needs in 2027, with other partners, including the United Kingdom and Japan, also expected to participate.

France’s Le Monde places emphasis on those absent from the meeting. In the headline of its commentary, the newspaper says that their views may be as important as those of the participants when it comes to the future of the world order.

Le Monde quotes former US Defense Secretary James Mattis as saying: “No war is over until the enemy says it is over. We may think it is over, but in fact the enemy has the final say.”

The commentaries by the two newspapers highlight different aspects but share a common warning: the meeting in Shenzhen may matter not only for relations between the United States, China and Russia, but also for the way the future of Ukraine and European security will be discussed.

Sources: bta.bg