The skyscraper housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in Riyadh was damaged in another attack by Yemen's Houthis. The façade was damaged on several floors, while windows were shattered, eyewitnesses told Agence France-Presse.

„The façade was damaged on several floors, and the windows were shattered,“ an eyewitness, who requested anonymity, said. Two other sources confirmed the damage to the building.

The skyscraper is 80 stories high and is the tallest building in the financial district of the Saudi capital. It houses the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Several hours earlier, the Saudi-led coalition announced that it had intercepted a missile launched by the Houthis in Yemen. According to the coalition, debris fell on Riyadh.

This is the latest incident in which a high-rise building in the capital's financial district has been hit. Earlier this month, a skyscraper belonging to oil giant „Aramco“ was also damaged in an attack by the Iran-backed Houthis.

So far, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries in the damage to the building housing Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Sources: bta.bg