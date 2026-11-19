Russia showcased its nuclear and military capabilities immediately before the meeting between the presidents of the United States, Russia and China—Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping—in Shenzhen. Russian state media showed an aide to Putin carrying a briefcase presented as part of the command-and-control system for Russia’s strategic nuclear forces.

CNN described its appearance as an “unusual public display” and a reminder of Moscow’s nuclear power. The briefcase was filmed during Putin’s visit to China for the APEC summit. According to the report, it contains Russia’s nuclear codes, although no technical evidence of its contents has been publicly presented.

Two Tu-95s Landed in Da Nang

Satellite images taken on Tuesday showed two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers at Da Nang Airport in Vietnam. The aircraft, known to NATO by the name “Bear,” are capable of carrying nuclear weapons. The images also showed two Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft.

Their deployment took place several hours after Taiwan reported that two Russian military aircraft had entered its air defense identification zone. Earlier, Japan reported that two suspected Russian aircraft had entered its airspace. In both cases, these were rare incidents that occurred days before the meeting in Shenzhen.

Russia has not publicly stated the purpose of the flight to Vietnam. Moscow and Hanoi have maintained long-standing relations, while Vietnam is a neighboring country of China. The presence of strategic bombers there is an unusual demonstration of Russian military aviation far from the area of the war in Ukraine.

A Signal Ahead of Talks with Trump and Xi

The trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi has been described as unprecedented, as it brings together the leaders of the three countries of greatest importance to the global nuclear balance. The talks are expected to take place on Thursday as part of Putin’s visit to China.

CNN portrays Moscow’s actions as an attempt to emphasize that Russia remains a significant nuclear power, regardless of the economic and military pressure linked to the war in Ukraine. In this context, the briefcase in Shenzhen and the two Tu-95s in Vietnam send the same message: Russia wants to take part in the talks not only as a party to the conflict, but also as a country with global military and nuclear capabilities.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, japantimes.co.jp