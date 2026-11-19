Turkey is not “staying silent” about the growing risk to shipping in the Black Sea, as quite a few analysts have suggested. Ankara is maintaining parallel diplomatic channels with Russia and Ukraine, while Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that his country has already presented proposals to restore the safe movement of commercial vessels and return grain to international markets.

“We are speaking with both Ukraine and Russia,” Fidan said on November 17 after meetings with representatives of countries from the region and the European Union. According to him, Ankara has also discussed the issue with Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine, while there have been separate contacts with the Russian side. Fidan said that some of Turkey’s proposals have already been drafted, but that it is “too early” for them to be made public.

What Ankara Is Proposing

Turkey’s approach is focused on a limited agreement on shipping, without it necessarily depending on the achievement of a comprehensive peace between Russia and Ukraine. This is precisely where the main obstacle lies. According to Fidan, Moscow does not want a temporary agreement for the Black Sea unless it is part of a broader deal to end the war.

As early as October, Turkey announced that Russia and Ukraine were discussing a Turkish draft agreement to halt attacks on commercial vessels. The idea is for the protection to cover not only grain shipments but a broader range of civilian vessels. However, no agreement has been publicly confirmed.

Why Pressure on Ankara Is Growing

Turkey has a direct interest in reducing the danger. In June, a vessel owned by a Turkish company and sailing under the Panamanian flag was attacked by a drone near the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. Two Turkish crew members were injured. In August, the Turkish vessels “Yaşar” and “Nadezhda” were attacked after departing from Novorossiysk, and following further incidents off the Russian coast, Ankara summoned the Ukrainian ambassador.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has consistently stated that attacks on civilian vessels threaten the lives of sailors, the environment, trade and food security. On October 8, Fidan warned that the Black Sea must not become a new front in the war.

Who Is Behind the Attacks

In some of the latest incidents, public assessments have pointed to Russian drones, but no official investigation has been completed in every case. Romania linked the strikes on commercial vessels off its coast in November to Russian military escalation. Ukraine has also accused Russia of systematic attacks on ships and port infrastructure.

On November 17, the gas tanker Gas Husky sank in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone after being damaged in the Black Sea. All 19 crew members were rescued. The incident followed a series of strikes on commercial vessels off Romania and Bulgaria. No perpetrator was definitively identified in the specific case.

This is also why Ankara is avoiding publicly attributing every strike to one of the parties. Turkey condemns actions that endanger shipping, but preserves the ability to talk both to the alleged perpetrator and to the state that is the subject of the accusations. The quiet dialogue exists, but for now it is a diplomatic process, not an achieved maritime truce.

What Happens Next

Fidan said that the Turkish ideas would be shared publicly if they receive practical support in the coming days. Until then, shipping in the western part of the Black Sea remains at risk, while Ankara’s efforts are focused on a limited agreement for civilian traffic, with no guarantee that it will be accepted by Moscow and Kyiv.

Sources: aa.com.tr, hurriyetdailynews.com, apnews.com