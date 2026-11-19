Taiwan reported that it had detected two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers off its eastern coast for the second time this week. The aircraft entered the island’s air defense identification zone, flew over its eastern side and left it to the northeast, near the port city of Keelung.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, the two aircraft approached from the south. The ministry published a photograph of one of the Tu-95s, taken from a Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet. “Taiwan’s armed forces used combined intelligence and surveillance resources to track the full development of the situation and responded appropriately,” the statement said.

An air defense identification zone does not coincide with territorial airspace, but entering it triggers identification, monitoring and response procedures. Taiwanese authorities did not report any violation of the island’s territorial airspace.

Second flight of the week

On Tuesday, Taiwan reported that two Russian military aircraft had flown southward near its eastern coast. Japan also said it had detected the aircraft and published a map showing their route in the Taiwan region.

During the latest flight, too, Taiwan’s armed forces tracked the aircraft’s movements using intelligence and surveillance resources. Russia’s Ministry of Defense did not comment on the report.

The flight coincided with the APEC meeting

The latest detection took place during the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are participating in it.

The Tu-95, known by NATO under the code name “Bear”, is a strategic bomber developed during the Cold War era. The model can carry nuclear weapons, while other aircraft of the same type are used for long-range surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Taiwan is a major semiconductor producer and imposed a broad range of economic sanctions on Russia together with a number of Western countries following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. During the forum, Taiwan’s special envoy Stan Shih, founder of the computer company “Acer”, briefly shook hands with Vladimir Putin.

Sources: bta.bg, straitstimes.com