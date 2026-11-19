Donald Trump described his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “victory” even before it began. The American president cited the ceremonial welcome organized for him in China as the reason.

In an interview with Fox News, cited by Reuters, Trump emphasized the difference between the ceremony held upon his arrival and the more modest welcome given to other heads of state, including Vladimir Putin. He also noted that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had arrived without a ceremony.

Xi personally welcomed Trump at the airport

Xi Jinping personally welcomed Trump at the airport, and the two briefly embraced. According to the US president, this was the first time the Chinese leader had gone to an airport to welcome a visiting head of state since coming to power.

Trump presented the gesture as a reciprocal one to his welcoming of Xi at Andrews Air Force Base in September of the previous year, when the two leaders last met.

Nuclear weapons and the war in Ukraine

“There were fanfares, beauty, magnificence, thousands of people, little children, soldiers—everything. It was an expression of tremendous respect, and I appreciate it. This is a major victory for us. It is also a major victory for China,” Trump said.

The US president insisted that control of nuclear weapons should be among the central topics of the talks. China has repeatedly refused to participate in negotiations together with the US and Russia, whose nuclear arsenals are significantly larger.

Trump said that China was actively developing its nuclear weapons, but added that it would be difficult for Washington to reduce its own arsenal by 2,000 warheads if Beijing imposed such a condition.

“I would prefer that they didn’t. But when they look at me and say: “Okay, we’ll do it, but will you reduce your own nuclear arsenal by 2,000 warheads?”—well, that’s difficult for me. I suppose it’s difficult for them too,” Trump said.

White House officials have said that Trump will not raise the issue of the war in Ukraine during the meeting. The president himself, however, has hinted that he may nevertheless discuss the topic.

Sources: news.bg