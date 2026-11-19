The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ironically congratulated the “Vasco da Gama” bridge in Lisbon on returning to first place among the longest bridges in Europe. The statement was made after the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, in which a section of the roadway and one of the arches collapsed into the waters of the Kerch Strait.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine congratulate the “Vasco da Gama” bridge (Lisbon) on winning the title of “longest bridge in Europe”!”, Ukraine’s General Staff said, as quoted by UNIAN.

The Crimean Bridge is 19 kilometers long. Following the damage to its roadway, the “Vasco da Gama” bridge, located near Lisbon, is once again the structure associated with the title of the longest bridge on the continent.

Russia’s Ministry of Transport reported that rail traffic on the Crimean Bridge had been temporarily suspended while specialists assess the damage. Sergei Aksyonov, head of the Russian authorities in Crimea, also reported the suspension of traffic.

Damage to the Crimean Bridge

The strikes were carried out during the night of November 17. According to Ukraine’s General Staff, sections of the bridge were hit, causing the roadway arch and part of the deck to collapse. Vehicle traffic on the structure has been suspended.

The Crimean Bridge was opened in 2018 and connects Russia’s Taman district with Crimea across the Kerch Strait. The structure is important both for civilian supplies to the peninsula and for the movement of military resources. It is also one of the strongest symbols of Russia’s presence in Crimea.

The Associated Press reported that the latest attack was the third on the bridge within four days. The agency said that rail traffic had been halted following a new strike, while road traffic had already been interrupted because of earlier destruction.

At this stage, the suspension of both vehicle and rail traffic has been confirmed, as has the assessment of the damage. No timeframe has been given for the restoration of the structure’s full operation.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com